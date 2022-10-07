81°F
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Joe Biden finally found someone who wants to campaign with him

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
October 6, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(R.J. Matson/Portland, ME)
(R.J. Matson/Portland, ME)
(Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Granlund/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Gatis Sluka/Latvijas Avize)
(Gatis Sluka/Latvijas Avize)
(Monte Wolverton/Battle Ground, WA)
(Monte Wolverton/Battle Ground, WA)
(Patrick Chappatte/Der Spiegel)
(Patrick Chappatte/Der Spiegel)
(Schot/De Volkskrant)
(Schot/De Volkskrant)

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

