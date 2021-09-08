93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Leaving Afghanistan quickly

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated September 7, 2021 - 9:05 pm
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Bart van Leeuwen/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Bart van Leeuwen/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Rick McKee/Counterpoint)
(Rick McKee/Counterpoint)
(Steve Sack/The Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
(Steve Sack/The Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
(Randall Enos/Easton, CT)
(Randall Enos/Easton, CT)
(Tom Janssen/The Netherlands)
(Tom Janssen/The Netherlands)
(Nikola Listes/politicalcartoons.com)
(Nikola Listes/politicalcartoons.com)

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
2
$1M draw poker jackpot sets record at Las Vegas Strip resort
$1M draw poker jackpot sets record at Las Vegas Strip resort
3
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
4
Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants
Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants
5
Las Vegas family’s attempt to confront car thieves ends in gunfire
Las Vegas family’s attempt to confront car thieves ends in gunfire
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
CARTOONS: Who is ‘they’?
Rivers CagleCartoons.com

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: Up, up and away
RJ

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

Rivers CagleCartoons.com
CARTOONS: Taliban air force
RJ

Take a look at cartoons from the U.S. and around the world.