CARTOONS: Look who’s getting the love these days

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL

Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com

Jeff Koterba patreon.com/jeffreykoterba

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com

Monte Wolverton Battle Ground, WA

Bill Day FloridaPolitics.com

May 16, 2022: The City of Good Neighbors

Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.