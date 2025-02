Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, - Sunday February 16, 2025 Different techniques for clearing snow from sidewalks The comic presents various "Common Sidewalk Clearing Techniques" through six panels, each depicting a distinct method for removing snow. The first panel, titled Five A.M. Dusting Shovel, shows a person gently scraping off a light layer of snow from the sidewalk. The Two Minute Shovel illustrates a quick effort where only a narrow path is cleared, leaving much of the sidewalk still covered. The Property Line Shovel features an individual meticulously clearing snow up to the boundary of their property. In the Renter Shovel, a residence has a poorly maintained path leading to the entrance, suggesting a lack of commitment to thorough snow removal. Lastly, the Punta Cana Shovel depicts a house completely buried in snow, indicating the homeowner is away on vacation and has neglected snow management. Overall, the comic highlights the different approaches people take to managing snow on sidewalks. Readapted from an editorial cartoon which was first published Saturday February 15, 2020 Canada, Ontario, winter, snow, shovel, driveway, Canada, sidewalk, snow, winter, clearance, habits, bylaw, civility, evergreen