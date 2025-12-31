52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: This didn’t make Obamacare look any better

Margolis & Cox PoliticalCartoons.com
Margolis & Cox PoliticalCartoons.com
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
Christopher Weyant CagleCartoons.com
Christopher Weyant CagleCartoons.com
Harley Schwadron CagleCartoons.com
Harley Schwadron CagleCartoons.com
Milt Priggee Oak Harbor, WA
Milt Priggee Oak Harbor, WA
John Cole The Scranton Times-Tribune
John Cole The Scranton Times-Tribune
Graeme MacKay caglecartoons.com
Graeme MacKay caglecartoons.com
John Darkow Columbia, MO
John Darkow Columbia, MO
More Stories
Margolis & Cox PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: The more schools change the more they stay the same
Daryl Cagle CagleCartoons.com
CARTOONS: California is drowning in drought
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
CARTOONS: Who Democrats are fighting for these days
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
CARTOONS: Trump’s making a list; he’s checking it twice
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2025 - 4:21 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2025 - 5:04 pm

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES