Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Trump is giving thanks for this device

Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
John Cole The Scranton Times-Tribune
Christopher Weyant The Boston Globe
Guy Parsons PoliticalCartoons.com
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
Bob Englehart PoliticalCartoons.com
Plop and KanKr PoliticalCartoons.com
Patrick Chappatte NZZ am Sonntag
November 27, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

