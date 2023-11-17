56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Trump stars in a new movie, but it’s a sinker

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
Bill Day FloridaPolitics.com
Bill Day FloridaPolitics.com
Randall Enos Easton, CT
Randall Enos Easton, CT
Monte Wolverton Battle Ground, WA
Monte Wolverton Battle Ground, WA
Pat Bagley The Salt Lake Tribune
Pat Bagley The Salt Lake Tribune
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
1
4 teens arrested in fatal high school beating to be tried as adults
4 teens arrested in fatal high school beating to be tried as adults
2
Video released of 2 persons of interest in fatal Rancho beating
Video released of 2 persons of interest in fatal Rancho beating
3
Oakland A’s win MLB owners’ approval to move to Las Vegas
Oakland A’s win MLB owners’ approval to move to Las Vegas
4
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
5
LETTER: Not all rigged elections are created equal, apparently
LETTER: Not all rigged elections are created equal, apparently
THE LATEST
Guy Parsons, PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: What AI is working on next
Guy Parsons PoliticalCartoons.com

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

More stories
CARTOONS: And now everyone is missing Trump’s mean tweets
CARTOONS: And now everyone is missing Trump’s mean tweets
CARTOONS: What AI is working on next
CARTOONS: What AI is working on next
CARTOONS: This is what Trump’s opponents always dreamed of
CARTOONS: This is what Trump’s opponents always dreamed of
CARTOONS: What Iran is up to now
CARTOONS: What Iran is up to now
CARTOONS: Where your Thanksgiving turkey may have come from
CARTOONS: Where your Thanksgiving turkey may have come from
CARTOONS: This is why Never Trumpers have hearing problems
CARTOONS: This is why Never Trumpers have hearing problems