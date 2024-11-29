43°F
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Trump’s plan for federal agencies has the feathers flying

John Darkow Columbia Missourian
Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
Adam Zyglis The Buffalo News
Daryl Cagle CagleCartoons.com
Randall Enos Easton, CT
Bob Englehart PoliticalCartoons.com
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
Emad Hajjaj Alaraby Aljadeed
Las Vegas Review-Jurnal
November 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

