Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday June 11, 2025 The Democrats struggle to counteract a hyperactive administration's disruptive tactics, risking the integrity of American democracy and international relations. Democracy on the Defensive: The Challenge of Chaos The recent dismissal of all members of the CDC's vaccine panel by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. serves as a stark reminder of the turbulent times unfolding south of the border. This move, emblematic of a government that thrives on disruption, should have been a rallying point for the opposition. Instead, it highlights a troubling ineffectiveness within the Democratic Party in the United States, raising questions about their capacity to act as a counterbalance in a healthy democracy. The removal of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a body integral to public health and safety, is not merely a policy shift—it's an alarming development with far-reaching implications. In any other era, such a decision would dominate headlines, prompt urgent discussions, and catalyze a unified response from the opposition. Yet, in today's world, it becomes just another item in a long list of distractions orchestrated by an administration skilled in the art of "flooding the zone." News: Kennedy Removes All C.D.C. Vaccine Panel Experts https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/09/health/rfk-jr-cdc-vaccine-panel.html This strategy, perfected over years of political maneuvering, involves overwhelming the public and media with a barrage of half-baked schemes, executive orders, and inflammatory rhetoric. The goal is clear: to obscure scrutiny and enact policies under the cover of chaos. It is a tactic that demands a vigilant and adaptive opposition, one capable of cutting through the noise and focusing public attention on the core issues at stake. Yet, the Democrats, who should be adept at countering such tactics after previous encounters, seem ill-prepared to meet