56°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: What both parties want to exchange after Christmas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Jeff Koterba/patreon.com/jeffreykoterba)
(Jeff Koterba/patreon.com/jeffreykoterba)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Gary McCoy/Shiloh, IL)
(Gary McCoy/Shiloh, IL)
(Osama Hajjaj/Jordan)
(Osama Hajjaj/Jordan)
(Rick McKee/CagleCartoons.com)
(Rick McKee/CagleCartoons.com)
(Randall Enos/Easton, CT)
(Randall Enos/Easton, CT)
(Guy Parsons/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Guy Parsons/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Emad Hajjaj/Alaraby Aljadeed)
(Emad Hajjaj/Alaraby Aljadeed)

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
3
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
4
3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
5
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
THE LATEST
More stories for you
CARTOONS: Just don’t be as crazy as this guy
CARTOONS: Just don’t be as crazy as this guy
CARTOONS: When the narrative goes up in smoke
CARTOONS: When the narrative goes up in smoke
CARTOONS: Even Biden’s dog can’t believe he’s running again
CARTOONS: Even Biden’s dog can’t believe he’s running again
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
CARTOONS: This is the most silent place on earth
CARTOONS: This is the most silent place on earth
CARTOONS: Why Santa Claus isn’t a fan of electric vehicles
CARTOONS: Why Santa Claus isn’t a fan of electric vehicles