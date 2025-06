Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay - Thursday June 11, 2025 The resurgence of measles cases is driven by vaccine skepticism and misinformation, highlighting the urgent need for clear, factual communication to restore trust in vaccinations and protect public health. The rise in measles cases highlights the danger of vaccine skepticism fueled by conspiracy theories. Misinformation spread through social media has led to fewer people getting vaccinated, allowing diseases like measles to make a comeback.These unfounded beliefs put vulnerable groups, like babies and those with weak immune systems, at risk. To combat this, we need clear, honest communication about the safety and importance of vaccines, and social media platforms must help stop the spread of false information.Restoring trust in vaccines is crucial because misinformation costs lives. It's essential to focus on facts and science to protect public health. Adapted from an earlier editorial cartoon published October 29, 2009. flu, shots, Measles, disease, virus, vaccination, herd, immunization, vaccine, tin foil, hats, conspiracy, theorists, anti-vax, skeptics, public, health, medicine, misinformation