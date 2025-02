Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay – February 10, 2025 Trump's new steel tariffs echo 2018 tensions, risking economic strain and prompting Canada to seek diverse trade partners Deja Vu: Steel Tariff Tango Resumes Across the Border In an update to the scenario depicted in Graeme MacKay's 2018 cartoon, President Donald Trump has once again announced new steel tariffs on February 10, 2025. These tariffs, set at 25% on all steel and aluminum imports, including those from Canada, echo the tensions from seven years ago when Canada sought exemptions and warned of supply chain disruptions. The earlier tariffs, which were eventually lifted, highlighted the economic strain on both sides of the border, and history seems poised to repeat itself. The renewed tariffs signal potential economic challenges, with increased costs predicted for industries like automaking and construction. This recurrence underscores the fragility of relying on a rules-based trade order with the U.S., prompting Canada to consider diversifying its trade partnerships. As before, the economic pain could push towards eventual tariff removal, but not without questioning the reliability of the U.S. as a trade partner. This cartoon has been readapted from first publication on March 3, 2018. Trump Steel tariffs afflict pain on Canada Steel, Canada, beaver, USA, United States, trade, diplomacy, Donald trump, tariffs, NAFTA, Disruption, Diversification, Economy