Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay - Wednesday February 12, 2025 In 2025, "Trump fatigue" persists as his ability to capture media attention continues to influence public discourse and affect personal relationships. Possessed By Trump In 2025, "Trump fatigue" remains a significant phenomenon, with many individuals feeling drained by the continuous media coverage and controversy surrounding Donald Trump. Despite this, Trump continues to thrive on attention, leveraging his ability to capture the public's focus and dominate media cycles to maintain his political influence. Meanwhile, "Facebook Fatigue" has evolved with social media platforms still being arenas for intense political discourse. The divisive nature of political posts continues to strain personal relationships, with many users expressing a desire for more personal and less contentious content. This reflects ongoing challenges in navigating digital communication, where political opinions often lead to conflicts both online and offline. The situation underscores the persistent impact of media and technology on public discourse and personal connections in a world where political figures like Trump continue to wield significant influence. Revised from an editorial cartoon published: Friday February 3, 2017 USA, world, Donald Trump, saturation, news, politics, clones, debate, possession, trance, TDS