Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday January 30, 2025 Canada enters the next federal election without addressing key recommendations to prevent foreign interference, leaving democracy at risk. The Foreign Interference Inquiry – A Missed Opportunity for Action As Canadians approach another federal election, concerns about foreign interference still hang over us, yet we lack clear answers. Despite the efforts put into the foreign interference inquiry and Justice Marie-Josée Hogue's extensive report, we’re left asking the same questions since the 2021 election: What did the government know about foreign interference? When did they know it? And what actions were taken? This inquiry, meant to protect our democracy, seems to have missed the mark in providing the answers and actions Canadians need. The report highlights some worrying attempts to influence politics, but it also criticizes the government for not taking the issue seriously enough or acting swiftly. News: Five takeaways from the foreign-interference inquiry https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-foreign-interference-report-key-takeaways/ The recommendations—such as changing laws and improving how we handle misinformation—are good on paper but seem unlikely to be put into action before the election. With Parliament on hold until March and the ruling party caught up in a leadership race, there's little momentum for making these changes. The opposition parties, while outspoken, haven’t pushed hard enough to make these reforms happen quickly. This leaves us vulnerable to further interference as we head into the election. Rather than sparking real change, the inquiry risks becoming just another exercise in going through the motions. The lack of straightforward answers and immediate actions from this report disappoints Canadians who expect real protection against foreign meddling in elections. Without clear steps forward, we might face the next election