CARTOONS: Who Walz prays to

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
Jeff Koterba patreon.com/jeffreykoterba
Chip Bok Creators Syndicate
Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com
Harley Schwadron CagleCartoons.com
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
Graeme MacKay The Hamilton Spectator
Margolis & Cox PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: What cleaning up the CDC looks like
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
CARTOONS: What it says when you cut out a man’s tongue
Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
CARTOONS: What Taylor Swift’s post-marriage songwriting might look like
Gary Varvel Creators Syndicate
CARTOONS: Democrats have finally found a new strategy
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2025 - 9:07 pm

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

