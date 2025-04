Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Thursday March 27, 2025 The NDP faces a pivotal election, struggling for relevance as Jagmeet Singh seeks to distinguish the party amid challenges and historical achievements. Jagmeet Singh's Leadership and the Fight for Relevance As the 2025 federal election approaches, the New Democratic Party (NDP) finds itself at a critical juncture, reminiscent of its influential role in the 1960s under Lester Pearson's government. Back then, the NDP, originally the Cooperative Commonwealth Federation (CCF), championed transformative policies like universal healthcare and the Canada Pension Plan, leaving an indelible mark on Canada's social fabric. Fast forward to today, the NDP under Jagmeet Singh has played a pivotal role in supporting the Liberal government, contributing to significant policy achievements such as expanded dental care, pharmacare, and child care. Yet, unlike the past, these legislative victories have not translated into increased voter support, leaving the party teetering on the edge of irrelevance. Jagmeet Singh, a charismatic and seasoned leader, has steered the NDP through turbulent political waters since 2017. His staunch advocacy for ordinary Canadians, backed by endorsements from major unions, underscores his dedication to progressive values. However, Singh's alignment with the Liberal government, while strategic, has blurred the NDP's distinct identity. In the eyes of many voters, the party's role as a key influencer has been overshadowed by the Liberals' spotlight, leading to a perception that the NDP is merely a supporting player in a broader political drama. The current political climate, dominated by concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and sovereignty threats, has shifted voter priorities. Canadians are looking for strong leaders who can navigate these international challenges, resulting in a two-way race between the Liberals and Conservatives. Singh's commitment to