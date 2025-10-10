72°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Why members of Congress don’t retire

Harley Schwadron CagleCartoons.com
Harley Schwadron CagleCartoons.com
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
Margolis & Cox PoliticalCartoons.com
Margolis & Cox PoliticalCartoons.com
Christopher Weyant The Boston Globe
Christopher Weyant The Boston Globe
R.J. Matson Portland, ME
R.J. Matson Portland, ME
Jeff Koterba patreon.com/jeffreykoterba
Jeff Koterba patreon.com/jeffreykoterba
Bruce Plante PoliticalCartoons.com
Bruce Plante PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
More Stories
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
CARTOONS: Trump and Biden finally agree on something
Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
CARTOONS: When comedians stop telling jokes
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
CARTOONS: Have you tried turning this off and restarting it?
Ed Wexler CagleCartoons.com
CARTOONS: One thing the government shutdown won’t stop
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
CARTOONS: How to silence Antifa
RJ

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

John Darkow Columbia Missourian
CARTOONS: What AI couldn’t do
Las Vegas Review-J0urnal

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MORE STORIES