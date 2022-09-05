100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Why this plumber isn’t a fan of student loan forgiveness

Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
September 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
1
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
2
New Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg promises ‘Hollywood 2.0’
New Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg promises ‘Hollywood 2.0’
3
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
4
LETTER: Donald Trump could have stopped the FBI raid
LETTER: Donald Trump could have stopped the FBI raid
5
Davante Adams learns there are no ‘dummy routes’ on Raiders
Davante Adams learns there are no ‘dummy routes’ on Raiders
THE LATEST
CARTOONS: Where Dr. Fauci goes next
CARTOONS: Where Dr. Fauci goes next
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.