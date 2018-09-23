Economy booms when government gets out of the way

As a Nevada business owner, I truly believe that this November’s election is the most important of our lifetime. Thanks to President Donald Trump’s policies, Nevada’s economy is booming, creating high paying jobs, rising home values, and an overall better quality of life for Nevadans.

In every election, the economy is a central issue. Touching every American, it binds all of us in a common goal, rich or poor — a rising economy lifts all ships. Thanks to President Donald Trump’s policies, Nevada’s economy is booming, creating high- paying jobs, rising home values and an overall better quality of life for Nevadans.

I supported Trump in the general election because I believed his platform of slashing taxes and burdensome regulations would bring prosperity back to our country. The president has made good on his promises, delivering a historic tax reform package and reducing regulations — all while keeping an eye out for Main Street America with incentives like the small-business 20 percent tax deduction.

In turn, businesspeople have found encouragement. A recent poll found over 87 percent of Nevada entrepreneurs and managers believe the state’s economy is moving in the right direction.

When business owners are confident, they put their sights on growth, risking capital to expand their businesses, create jobs and hire staff. I’ve seen it in my own businesses, and many of my friends in Nevada are doing the same. We’ve gone from a period of anemic recovery to a full-throttle economic boom that’s touching practically every part of the business spectrum here in Southern Nevada.

President Trump’s policies have helped drive Nevada’s unemployment rate to the lowest level since 2007. Despite what the mainstream media would have you believe, it has also had a positive impact on minorities. The Hispanic unemployment rate, covering 29 percent of Nevada’s population, has fallen to historic lows — consistently hovering below 5 percent for much of this year, as opposed to 10 percent in 2012 under the previous administration.

Lowering barriers to entry through reduced regulation and taxation allows more young people to do as I did — to follow their passion and start their own business, paving their own way to the American Dream.

Unfortunately, the current Democrat establishment is allowing its party to turn to socialism on economics.

Prosperity doesn’t require central planning by the bureaucrats in D.C. It merely requires one simple thing, for government to get out of the way of business.

As Ronald Reagan so eloquently expressed, “Government isn’t the solution to the problem; government is the problem.”

This gets to the one thing most politicians rarely like to talk about: the fact that I want them to do less. Stay out of my business, my family, our bedrooms, our places of worship, and focus on your constitutional duties. Defend us from our enemies, provide for commerce and the common peace, negotiate fair trade deals for our businesses, and the great engine of American prosperity — private enterprise — will provide the rest.

When considering the slate of candidates in this momentous election, I truly believe the candidates advanced by the Republican Party will stand beside President Trump in defending and advancing free market principles. Principles that have brought, and will continue to bring, prosperity to communities across America.

The alternative presented by the Democrats is a return to the burdensome regulations that stifle the green shoots of the American entrepreneurial spirit, bureaucrats in Washington picking winners and losers, and increased taxation dampening growth and investment.

I’m a husband, father of six and grandfather. My family’s and my employees’ livelihoods depend on results, not high-minded intentions. If this slate of candidates gets elected but doesn’t deliver on these promises and instead gives way to the siren song of the D.C. swamp, my next article will take quite a different position on our elected officials.

But in my years behind the counter, discerning the fakes from the treasures, I’ve learned a thing or two about reading the people behind the story. I’m fully confident that Danny Tarkanian, Adam Laxalt and Sen. Dean Heller will deliver on their promises and, together with President Donald Trump, continue to lead us to an America that is great again.

Richard K. Harrison is owner of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and a cast member of History’s “Pawn Stars.”