56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Biden struggles on border in crisis of his own making

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

How damaging politically is the border crisis for President Joe Biden? So bad that the White House this week again distanced itself from the concept of “sanctuary cities” so beloved by progressives.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has done the nation a service by exposing the hypocrisy of left-leaning jurisdictions that advertise themselves as safe havens for those in the country illegally, even those with criminal records. Ever since Gov. Abbott began sending busloads of migrants from his border towns to New York, Denver, Chicago and elsewhere, the mayors of these “sanctuary cities” have been complaining and begging for federal help.

It’s easier to carry the banner for open borders when you don’t have to live with the consequences.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration also recognized a similar reality. Administration officials said they now believe that local police should notify immigration authorities when they apprehend criminals who are in the country illegally.

“We welcome local law enforcement’s support and cooperation in apprehending and removing individuals who pose a risk to national security or public safety,” a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “When a local jurisdiction has information about an individual who could pose a threat to public safety, we want them to share that information with ICE.”

This is in conflict with the concept of sanctuary cities, which often prohibit law enforcement agencies from partnering with immigration officials to identify and possibly remove potentially dangerous illegal migrants in local custody.

During a 2020 primary debate, candidate Biden said he didn’t believe undocumented migrants who are arrested by police should be turned over to immigration officials. As Fox News points out, one of Mr Biden’s first moves in office was to impose a moratorium on deportations. He also reopened the spigot so Department of Justice grants could flow to sanctuary cities.

By last year, however, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, in a speech to mayors implied that local police should communicate with immigration officials regarding illegal migrants who represent a public safety threat.

Mr. Biden is under pressure to do something on the border, particularly after a Venezuelan national in the country illegally was arrested last week in the tragic killing of a Georgia college student. The suspect had previously been detained and released by the Border Patrol, the New York Police Department and local authorities in Georgia, The New York Times reported.

Polls show Americans have little confidence in the president’s ability to manage the border. Surveys also show that immigration is among the most important issues for voters, most of whom are smart enough to know that Mr. Biden’s predicament is of his own making.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: FBI comes after its own trusted informant
Rick Kern Incline Village

Remember when the Democrats lectured us on the importance of never revealing the identity of a confidential informant? Apparently, when you provide the FBI with information about a sitting president taking bribes from Ukraine, all bets are off.

Alexander Smirnov, second left, a confidential human source with the FBI, leaves the Lloyed Geo ...
EDITORIAL: ‘Highly credible’ FBI source now a serial liar
RJ

We’ll see how the Smirnov saga plays out. In the meantime, it would behoove the FBI and Mr. Weiss to be as transparent as possible regarding the government’s case, lest the stink continue to worsen.

More stories
No arson in Bullhead City house fire that left 5 children dead
No arson in Bullhead City house fire that left 5 children dead
Texas DT relishes thought of playing next to Maxx Crosby
Texas DT relishes thought of playing next to Maxx Crosby
Softball season preview: Centennial seeks title ‘without a home’
Softball season preview: Centennial seeks title ‘without a home’
SAUNDERS: ‘Uncommitted’ spells bad news for Biden, Democrats
SAUNDERS: ‘Uncommitted’ spells bad news for Biden, Democrats
Rocket fire reported off Yemen in Red Sea in suspected attack by Houthis
Rocket fire reported off Yemen in Red Sea in suspected attack by Houthis
Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA
Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA