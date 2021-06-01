88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Editorials

CARTOONS: The ‘Friends’ reunion

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Dick Wright/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Bruce Plante/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Bruce Plante/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(David Fitzsimmons/The Arizona Star)
(David Fitzsimmons/The Arizona Star)
(Pat Bagley/The Salt Lake Tribune)
(Pat Bagley/The Salt Lake Tribune)
(Dario Castillejos/Oaxaca, Mexico)
(Dario Castillejos/Oaxaca, Mexico)
(Joep Bertrams/The Netherlands)
(Joep Bertrams/The Netherlands)
(Patrick Chappatte/Le Temps, Switzerland)
(Patrick Chappatte/Le Temps, Switzerland)

Check out some recent editorial cartoons from across the country and world.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Republicans and January 6 panel
CARTOONS: Republicans and January 6 panel
2
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
3
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
4
Ryan Reaves gets 2-game suspension for Game 1 fight
Ryan Reaves gets 2-game suspension for Game 1 fight
5
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/J. David Ake
EDITORIAL:
RJ

It’s Memorial Day, the day we see heartfelt tributes to our troops and veterans — even in a pandemic. They’re worthy of year-round thanks, of course, especially with so many service members coming home from multiple combat tours.

(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Coronavirus relief programs rife with fraud
RJ

While much of the federal relief funds helped struggling individuals and businesses, it should come as no surprise that a significant portion of that relief went to con artists and fraudsters.