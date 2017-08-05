EDITORIAL: A “get out of jail free” card for illegal immigrants?

The Times notes that such special treatment is becoming more and more common as an increasing number of district attorneys seek to “hopscotch around any unintended immigration pitfalls” before closing plea deals in the age Donald Trump.

In their effort to protect those in the country illegally, some progressive jurisdictions have apparently distributed “get out of jail free” cards to certain defendants. No U.S. citizens need apply.

The New York Times this week reported the case of a 23-year-old undocumented University of Washington student who police recently arrested for drunken driving. Her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

The Times notes that Seattle prosecutors routinely deal with thousands of such cases each year in which the accused pleads guilty to driving under the influence. In this case, however, the young woman could have been subject to deportation with a DUI conviction on her record.

So the district attorney cut a deal. Even though there was little doubt as to the driver’s guilt or innocence and the defendant wanted no part of a trial, prosecutor Dan Satterberg agreed to let the woman plead guilty to the lesser offense of reckless driving. Instead of a receiving the typical DUI sentence — 24 hours in jail, a few days of community service and five years’ probation — the student got just three days of community service and two years of probation. And no chance of deportation.

The Times notes that such special treatment is becoming more and more common as an increasing number of district attorneys seek to “hopscotch around any unintended immigration pitfalls” before closing plea deals in the age Donald Trump’s hard line on immigration.

“There’s certainly a line of argument that says, ‘Nope, we’re not going to consider all your individual circumstances, we want to treat everybody the same,’ ” Mr. Satterberg told the Times. “But more and more, my eyes are open that treating people the same means that there isn’t a life sentence of deportation that might accompany that conviction.”

Down in Arizona’s Cochise County, Brian McIntyre has a different viewpoint. Mr. McIntyre, the county attorney, told the Times that if he made accommodations for an immigrant in order to defuse the deportation issue, he would feel that he also owes a citizen facing similar charges the same option, because, if not, “is he not being, essentially, negatively impacted by his U.S. citizenry?”

Indeed, a DUI charge can cause serious problems for a citizen, including financial distress and job loss. Why should this be of any lesser concern than the fact that an illegal immigrant might be removed from the country?

Whether deporation is too harsh a consequence for undocumented immigrants charged with misdemeanor or petty offenses remains an issue of legitimate debate. But in essence, these prosecutors are turning a blind eye to certain crimes committed by those here illegally, while demanding that citizens detained for the same activity be held accountable for their actions. That’s a bizarre interpretation of justice.