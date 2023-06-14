EDITORIAL: A knight to remember: Vegas hoists the Stanley Cup

Golden Knights center William Karlsson skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

One of the youngest NHL franchises has won the oldest team trophy in North American professional sports. This year’s Stanley Cup winner, the best ice hockey team in the world, is from the Nevada desert.

Congratulations to the Vegas Golden Knights, who lifted the cup in front of a raucous and ecstatic sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. They defeated the Florida Panthers in five games, winning the clincher 9-3. The lopsided final score puts an exclamation point on the team’s dominance throughout the playoffs.

The series wasn’t close. The Golden Knights outskated, outhustled and overwhelmed the overmatched Panthers.

The victory belongs to the players, coaches and organization. Owner Bill Foley has set a new standard for expansion team success. Right wing Jonathan Marchessault and center Jack Eichel led the team in points in the playoffs. Despite playing through pain, team captain Mark Stone also had a dominant postseason.

But the breakout star was goalie Adin Hill. Talk about unexpected. His first taste of the playoffs this year came after starter Laurent Brossoit suffered in injury in the second round. After a shaky start, he was spectacular. His stick save in Game 1 of these Finals is a highlight that fans will remember for decades. With the score tied 1-1, Panthers center Nick Cousins was in front of a wide open net. As he redirected the puck toward the goal, Mr. Hill reached back and knocked it aside with his stick while sliding in the opposite direction. His acrobatics continued later in the series. In the closing seconds of Game 4, the Panthers unleashed a furious barrage. Mr. Hill kept them at bay to preserve a one-goal victory.

Fans will bask in the glory. Their presence is felt every time the Golden Knights take the ice in The Fortress. Even practices draw a crowd. The “Vegas born” team shares a special connection with the city that dates to the horrific Oct. 1 shooting in the team’s inaugural season. Many Clark County residents are transplants. A homegrown team has become a rallying point. Not since the heyday of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels basketball team has the community been so utterly enamored of a sports team.

It’s a reminder of the intangible value of professional sports. They serve as a unifying factor in this age of political division and acrimony. Healthy communities thrive when these institutions bring people together. It’s even better when the hometown team brings home the championship. Some cities wait for decades, but not Las Vegas.

UKnight the Realm, break out the Victory Flamingos and enjoy the victory parade. Your Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions.