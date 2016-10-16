EDITORIAL: A matter for debate

The final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton is set for Wednesday evening at UNLV’s Thomas &Mack Center. The 90-minute event will feature discussion on six topics.

The Commission on Presidential Debates — a coalition of Democratic and Republican interests that controls these functions — announced last week that the two candidates will explore the debt and entitlements, immigration, the economy, the U.S. Supreme Court, foreign hot spots and each candidate’s fitness for the office.

Chris Wallace of Fox News will serve as moderator and he’s certain to do a fine job. But here are a few questions we’d love to see the candidates address on the Las Vegas stage:

On the matter of entitlements, neither Mr. Trump nor Mrs. Clinton has offered a prescription for tackling the inherent flaws that threaten the future of Social Security and Medicare. Mr. Trump simply assures seniors that he will do nothing to change the programs, while Mrs. Clinton has proposed increasing Social Security benefits. How then, will they counsel their grandchildren to respond when both entitlements collapse in the years to come under the weight of demographic and fiscal reality?

Both should also face similar queries regarding the nation’s $20 trillion debt.

On immigration, Mr. Trump’s position is well known. Democrats consistently paint Trump supporters as xenophobic in large part because of their feelings on this issue. But the distinction between legal and illegal immigration is too often blurred — and not always accidentally. So a question for Mrs. Clinton: Is it racist and bigoted to oppose illegal immigration and believe that the federal government has a duty to enforce our borders?

As for the issue of foreign conflicts, Mr. Trump needs to answer questions regarding how his impulsiveness and ego may influence his diplomacy and decision making. Mrs. Clinton, meanwhile, touts experience — particularly in world affairs — as her key qualification for the presidency. How is it, then, that in the aftermath of her four years as secretary of state, many parts of the world have descended into chaos and instability? What exactly was her signature achievement as the nation’s top diplomat?

Regarding the “fitness for office” matter … well, Mr. Wallace has a wealth of material to work with.

Only about 900 people will make up the debate audience. If you’re not one of the few invited to attend this spectacle, tune in Wednesday at 6 p.m.