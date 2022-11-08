EDITORIAL: A recap of the Review-Journal’s recommendations in Tuesday’s election
Tuesday is the last day to vote.
If you missed early voting and prefer not to vote by mail, you may head to the polls and vote in the traditional fashion on Tuesday. Don’t be late. The polls close to those who aren’t in line by 7 p.m.
Here is a list of the Review-Journal’s 2022 midterm election recommendations:
U.S. SENATE
Adam Laxalt (R)
U.S. HOUSE
CD1: Mark Robertson (R)
CD3: April Becker (R)
CD4: Steven Horsford (D)
GOVERNOR
Joe Lombardo (R)
NEVADA LEGISLATURE
Senate 8: Joey Paulos (R)
Senate 9: Tina Brown (R)
Assembly 2: Heidi Kasama (R)
Assembly 13: Brian Hibbetts (R)
Assembly 21: Jon Petrick (R)
Assembly 22: Melissa Hardy (R)
Assembly 35: Tiffany Jones (R)
Assembly 37: Jacob Deaville (R)
CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICES
Attorney General: Aaron Ford (D)
Lt. Governor: Stavros Anthony (R)
Secretary of State: Cisco Aguilar (D)
Treasurer: Zach Conine (D)
Controller: Andy Matthews (R)
CLARK COUNTY COMMISSION
District E: Tick Segerblom (D)
District F: Drew Johnson (R)
District G: Jim Gibson (D)
LAS VEGAS CITY COUNCIL
Ward 4: Bob Beers
Ward 6: Ray Spencer
COURT OF APPEALS
Department 1: Deborah Westbrook
CLARK COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
Department 9: Maria Gall
Department 11: Ellie Roohani
Department 17: No endorsement
FAMILY COURT
Department A: No endorsement
LAS VEGAS JUSTICE COURT
Department 6: Jessica Goodey
Department 7: Amy Wilson
Department 9: Joe Bonaventure
Department 10: Cybill Dotson
Department 13: Rebecca Saxe
CLARK COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
District D: Brenda Zamora
District F: Danielle Ford
District G: Greg Wieman
BOARD OF REGENTS
District 6: Jeanine Dakduk
District 7: Susan Brager
District 8: Michelee Crawford
District 13: Stephanie Goodman
CLARK COUNTY OFFICES
District Attorney: Steve Wolfson (D)
Assessor: Briana Johnson (D)
Clerk: Lynn Marie Goya (D)
Recorder: Debbie Conway (D)
Treasurer: Ken Diaz (D)
Administrator: Rita Page Reid (D)
BALLOT QUESTIONS
Question 1, Equal Rights: No
Question 2, Minimum Wage: No
Question 3, Ranked Choice: No