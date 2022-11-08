EDITORIAL: A recap of the Review-Journal’s recommendations in Tuesday’s election

Tuesday is the last day to vote.

If you missed early voting and prefer not to vote by mail, you may head to the polls and vote in the traditional fashion on Tuesday. Don’t be late. The polls close to those who aren’t in line by 7 p.m.

Here is a list of the Review-Journal’s 2022 midterm election recommendations:

U.S. SENATE

Adam Laxalt (R)

U.S. HOUSE

CD1: Mark Robertson (R)

CD3: April Becker (R)

CD4: Steven Horsford (D)

GOVERNOR

Joe Lombardo (R)

NEVADA LEGISLATURE

Senate 8: Joey Paulos (R)

Senate 9: Tina Brown (R)

Assembly 2: Heidi Kasama (R)

Assembly 13: Brian Hibbetts (R)

Assembly 21: Jon Petrick (R)

Assembly 22: Melissa Hardy (R)

Assembly 35: Tiffany Jones (R)

Assembly 37: Jacob Deaville (R)

CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICES

Attorney General: Aaron Ford (D)

Lt. Governor: Stavros Anthony (R)

Secretary of State: Cisco Aguilar (D)

Treasurer: Zach Conine (D)

Controller: Andy Matthews (R)

CLARK COUNTY COMMISSION

District E: Tick Segerblom (D)

District F: Drew Johnson (R)

District G: Jim Gibson (D)

LAS VEGAS CITY COUNCIL

Ward 4: Bob Beers

Ward 6: Ray Spencer

COURT OF APPEALS

Department 1: Deborah Westbrook

CLARK COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Department 9: Maria Gall

Department 11: Ellie Roohani

Department 17: No endorsement

FAMILY COURT

Department A: No endorsement

LAS VEGAS JUSTICE COURT

Department 6: Jessica Goodey

Department 7: Amy Wilson

Department 9: Joe Bonaventure

Department 10: Cybill Dotson

Department 13: Rebecca Saxe

CLARK COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

District D: Brenda Zamora

District F: Danielle Ford

District G: Greg Wieman

BOARD OF REGENTS

District 6: Jeanine Dakduk

District 7: Susan Brager

District 8: Michelee Crawford

District 13: Stephanie Goodman

CLARK COUNTY OFFICES

District Attorney: Steve Wolfson (D)

Assessor: Briana Johnson (D)

Clerk: Lynn Marie Goya (D)

Recorder: Debbie Conway (D)

Treasurer: Ken Diaz (D)

Administrator: Rita Page Reid (D)

BALLOT QUESTIONS

Question 1, Equal Rights: No

Question 2, Minimum Wage: No

Question 3, Ranked Choice: No