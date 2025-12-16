EDITORIAL: A weekend of hatred hat tears at the soul

The heart-wrenching news over the weekend came in waves, a tsunami of senseless tragedy and calculated malevolence. Two dead and several others wounded in a mass shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island; two U.S. national guardsmen and an interpreter ambushed and murdered in Syria; 15 dead and 40 wounded after a terror attack in Australia targeting Jews celebrating the start of Hanukkah.

The heart-wrenching news over the weekend came in waves, a tsunami of senseless tragedy and calculated malevolence. Two dead and several others wounded in a mass shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island; two U.S. national guardsmen and an interpreter ambushed and murdered in Syria; 15 dead and 40 wounded after a terror attack in Australia targeting Jews celebrating the start of Hanukkah.

Evil reared its ugly head across the globe.

The motive behind this country’s most recent mass school shooting remained a mystery on Monday. Authorities had yet to make an arrest. The impetus behind the other two tragedies was more clear. The suspect in the Syria attack, who was also killed, was an ISIS gunman waging his version of jihad. The massacre Down Under also involved jihadists consumed with an age-old and particularly insidious pathology, antisemitism.

The conflict in the Middle East has emboldened those who harbor this irrational hatred, and nations ignore it at their own peril.

Australian authorities said the attack was carried out by Sajid Akram, 50, who came to the country in 1998 on a student visa. His accomplice was his son, 24-year-old Naveed Akram, who had previously been questioned by police. They shouted “Allahu Akbar” as they slaughtered innocent Jews, including a 10-year-old and a Holocaust survivor, according to a police briefing. ABC News reported Monday that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attack was “motivated by extremist ideology.”

Police shot and killed the elder Akram. The younger assailant was subdued by a bystander, who confronted him and wrestled the gun away, a heroic action caught on videotape and perhaps a fitting metaphor for dealing with those who embrace the toxic ideologies of hate. The bystander, identified by the BBC as Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. His father told BBC Arabic that, “Ahmed was driven by his sentiment, conscience and humanity.” Fitting words for the statue to be dedicated in his honor.

The attack, along with a concerning increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes in the United States, serves as a warning about passivity in the face of inhumanity.

“The violence didn’t emerge from nowhere,” Peter Kurti, an Australian professor wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece this week. “It was the most extreme expression of a wound to the body politic that has been allowed to fester. … Antisemitism isn’t simply another form of prejudice. It is a distinct and historically lethal ideology.”

This weekend’s events tear at the soul. Never has it been more true that, as John Stuart Mill put it more than 150 years ago, “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.”