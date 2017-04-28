EDITORIAL: Bernie Sanders in Las Vegas to again promote a failing ideology

Sen. Bernie Sanders. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Basketball fans may remember World B. Free as a flamboyant NBA player from the ’70s. For Sen. Bernie Sanders, however, World B. Free is a philosophy to live by. As in, everything in the world should be free.

Sen. Sanders was in Las Vegas last Saturday as part of the Democratic National Committee’s “Come Together and Fight Back” tour. Or, as it would be more aptly named in Sen. Sanders’ case, “The Free Stuff Tour.”

The Vermont senator trotted out several talking points from his presidential run, including free college, Medicare for all and reducing income inequality. Call him what you like, but the so-called independent is very much into overtly socialist themes.

It’s worth pointing out, then, that the real-world application of Sen. Sanders’ “free stuff” philosophy is again imploding. The once oil-rich country of Venezuela, a bastion of progressive politics, is now an unmitigated disaster.

In an article for The Federalist on Monday, Robert Tracinski wrote: “A few years back, a lot of them were praising Venezuela as a model of socialism, the same way they praise Cuba. Here’s just a small sample: David Sirota in Salon proclaimed Venezuela’s ‘economic miracle’ thanks to Hugo Chavez’s ‘full-throated advocacy of socialism’ and ‘fundamental critique of neoliberal [i.e., free market] economics.’ Left-leaning celebrities traipsed to Caracas to pay their respects. Bernie Sanders declared just a few years ago that ‘the American dream is more apt to be realized in … Venezuela’ than here. He concluded by asking, ‘Who’s the banana republic now?’”

Has Sen. Sanders since disavowed any of that claptrap? Millions of Venezuelans are starving, and those who muster any strength to protest — to their undying credit, they have in huge numbers — do so at the risk of ending up dead.

Further, income equality has indeed arrived in Venezuela in typical collectivist fashion: with a lot more people equally poor and equally hungry.

The throngs cheering Sen. Sanders during his “free stuff” tour may want to keep these inconvenient truths in mind.