92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Biden again tries to unilaterally rewrite the law

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
More Stories
Nevada’s public employee pension fund website (Screengrab/Nevada Public Employees' Retirement ...
EDITORIAL: Six-figure pension payouts deep-six taxpayers
EDITORIAL: Study backs charter schools
In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds up the National El ...
COMMENTARY: How did Latin America’s wealthiest country fall so far?
Dontral Beaver, second left, and Treavion Randolph, second right, appear in court during a pret ...
EDITORIAL: Plea deal in fatal beating of Rancho student a travesty of justice
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

For a man who prattles on about Donald Trump and “democracy,” Joe Biden — remember him? — sure has a habit of ignoring and subverting constitutional checks and balances.

It seems like an eternity ago, but there was a time before the debate implosion when Mr. Biden was running for president. Pandering for votes was an administration specialty. The most glaring example was when, on numerous occasions, he thumbed his nose at a Supreme Court decision striking down his efforts to unilaterally erase billions in student loan debt.

A lesser-publicized example was his effort in May to rewrite the law to allow so-called Dreamers — tens of thousands of people who came to the United States illegally as children and are now beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — to receive taxpayer-subsidized health insurance under Obamacare. The White House estimates as many as 100,000 people would be added to the exchanges.

“We are committed to making health coverage accessible for all Americans, including DACA recipients, Dreamers, who have worked hard to live the American dream,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

That’s certainly a noble goal. But its legality is questionable, to say the least. To make the move, administration bureaucrats have rewritten the English language to suit their purposes, claiming that Dreamers fall under the definition of “lawfully present.”

As Kris Kobach, the Republican attorney general of Kansas, pointed out in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week, current law “generally prohibits providing public benefits to illegal aliens.” By redefining “lawfully present” to include Dreamers, and thus making them eligible for government largesse, the White House contradicts the very definition of DACA.

“The ‘action’ that is deferred in DACA,” Mr. Kobach notes, “is deportation due to the person not being lawfully present — that is, you have to have entered the U.S. illegally to qualify for DACA status.”

This is not an issue about the wisdom of Mr. Biden’s policy change. A reasonable case can be made that some accommodation should be made for those who, through no fault of their own, were brought to the United States illegally as minors and have lived here since as productive and law-abiding members of society. But their status — and their eligibility for public assistance — is an issue for Congress to determine after an open and vigorous debate.

The Harris-Biden administration has instead decided to circumvent the legislative branch to make its own law. That’s not how it works in a “democracy.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
EDITORIAL: Study backs charter schools
RJ

“We confirm previous evidence from Massachusetts that urban charters boost test scores,” the researchers wrote.

IAP Photo/Alan Diaz
EDITORIAL: Bad economic news clouds the White House
RJ

“The data,” The Wall Street Journal reported, “adds to evidence that a labor market whose strength was already fading could actually be on its way to weakness.”

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EDITORIAL: Biden’s radical plan to hijack the Supreme Court
recommend 2
EDITORIAL: Democrats squabble as GOP momentum builds
recommend 3
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
recommend 4
EDITORIAL: Trump makes his VP selection
recommend 5
EDITORIAL: Harris appeases her hard left with the Walz selection
recommend 6
EDITORIAL: Increasingly desperate Biden steps up the pandering