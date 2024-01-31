55°F
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Biden has only himself to blame for border fiasco

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Faced with an obvious political crisis — a recent CBS News poll found that 70 percent of respondents disapproved of President Joe Biden’s border policies — the White House and Democrats have reached the pinnacle of desperation: They’re trying to pin blame for the immigration fiasco on House Republicans.

This is preposterous.

It’s true that many GOP House members have expressed antipathy for a proposed compromise on border policy being negotiated in the Senate as part of an effort to pass the president’s proposal for aid to Ukraine and Israel. It’s also true that Donald Trump hopes to exploit the border issue in the upcoming campaign and is thus urging Republicans to blow up any potential deal under the belief that it would help Mr. Biden politically.

But none of that matters. Mr. Biden doesn’t need any Republican support at all in order to take effective steps to clean up the border mess. He has the executive power to do so on his own — but he refuses to exercise it.

The Biden administration has taken dozens of actions — through executive orders and otherwise — that have encouraged migrants to crash our southern border. For instance, the White House at one point imposed a moratorium on deportations and immigration enforcement. It has expanded asylum eligibility, creating an incentive for immigrants to enter the country illegally. It has released thousands of migrants into the hinterlands without any means of ensuring they will show up for asylum hearings, which could be years down the road. It has gone to court to scuttle efforts by border states dealing with the problem themselves.

These moves and many others have culminated in the situation that exists today.

“Existing law not only allows the Department of Homeland Security to detain aliens apprehended at the border — it requires the department to do so,” Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies noted in a New York Post commentary this week. “The administration’s insistence on ‘catch and release’ in lieu of that detention mandate is the border crisis’s biggest driver.”

Mr. Arthur continued: “Biden claims he needs additional powers to secure the border, but prior administrations showed that existing authorities are more than adequate. The issue’s not power but will, and Congress can’t legislate that.”

Mr. Biden created this problem to curry favor with the progressives who advocate for open borders. There’s no denying that both major parties for years have failed in their obligation to craft a workable long-term compromise that balances the value of legal immigration with the importance of secure borders. But the president’s cynical effort to deflect blame for the consequences of his own policies highlights again how, at this White House, the buck always stops somewhere else.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
EDITORIAL: Reno department gives Bronx cheer to records law
RJ

The competition is intense when it comes to determining the worst Nevada governmental entity in terms of complying with state open records laws. But the Reno PD seems intent on entering the sweepstakes.

(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Why so many classrooms have empty seats
RJ

Education leaders spent the pandemic telling students showing up to school wasn't necessary. Unfortunately, many of them took that lesson to heart.

Lawn sprinklers are on to water grass at Green Valley Parkway on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Hen ...
EDITORIAL: Las Vegas does its part on conservation
RJ

For 2023, the valley's water use averaged about 89 gallons per person per day. That's down more than 14 percent from 2022 and an astonishing 62 percent decline from 1990.

