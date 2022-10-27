61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Biden thinks he signed a bill on student loan amnesty

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Student loan form with dollars and books.
Student loan form with dollars and books.

President Joe Biden in August unveiled the vote-buying scheme known as student loan forgiveness. Two months later he has forgotten the particulars.

During an on-camera interview released Sunday with the left-wing group NowThisNews, the president begins talking about his loan amnesty plan. He tells the activists that they “probably are aware, I just signed a law” on student debt relief that Republicans are challenging in court. He goes on to say that “it’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or two, and it’s in effect.”

As blunders go, this one is vintage Biden. His economic agenda has been a model of confusion, and the incoherence now spills over into the president’s student loan policy.

In fact, Mr. Biden signed no such law because Congress passed no such law, which is why his actions are now being challenged in court. Rather than go through the legislative branch, the president did an end-around, relying on a 20-year old law that gives the secretary of education certain powers to rewrite loan terms during national emergencies. It’s worth noting that Mr. Biden declared the pandemic to be “over” well before the forgiveness plan went into effect.

The president’s unilateral move — which would eliminate $10,000 of debt for most borrowers — faces several legal obstacles, including a lawsuit by six states. Last week, a federal judge ruled that the states did have standing to sue, but he acknowledged that the case raised “important and significant” issues. A day later, the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the lower court’s ruling until further review and ordered the administration to take no more action on the plan until the legal case is decided.

The White House responded by downplaying the stay. It is “important to note,” an administration statement said, “that the order does not reverse the trial court’s dismissal of the case, or suggest that the case has merit. It merely prevents debt from being discharged until the court makes a decision. We will continue to move full speed ahead in our preparations in compliance with this order.”

Putting aside the legal debate, Mr. Biden’s $400 billion giveaway is an affront to those who met their obligations, those who paid their way through college and those who never enrolled at all. It sends precisely the wrong message regarding the importance of personal responsibility and does nothing to reform the very loan programs that brought us to this point in the first place, ensuring a repeat in the years to come. In short, like most of the president’s agenda, it’s a mess.

From a legal perspective, Mr. Biden’s actions on student loans raise important constitutional questions involving presidential authority and the separation of powers. These are issues that merit adjudication, a process highly likely to produce an outcome that the administration won’t embrace.

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
3
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
4
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
5
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
United States Capitol Building (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Review-Journal endorsements: Senate, US House
RJ

Control of both the Senate and House is at stake in this election, and the results of Nevada’s federal races could be the decisive factor one way or the other.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, and Sheriff Joseph Lombardo shake hands after meeting with the const ...
Review-Journal endorsement: Governor of Nevada
RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, is facing perhaps the most tightly contested election of his career. Polls show him virtually tied in his re-election bid against Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Review-Journal endorsements: Nevada legislative races
RJ

Many legislative districts are not politically competitive. But a handful of races could go either way and determine if Democrats snare a supermajority or the GOP becomes relevant in the 2023 session.