74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Biden’s disastrous border policies endanger the country

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2023 - 11:32 am
A migrant runs from tear gas launched by U.S. agents. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A migrant runs from tear gas launched by U.S. agents. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

This dangerous situation in the Middle East should jar the Biden White House into appreciating the need to strengthen border security. Unfortunately, the president continues to play games.

Over the weekend, The Associated Press reported that President Joe Biden was hoping to persuade Republicans to support more aid for Ukraine by tying the issue to the U.S.-Mexico border. After nearly three years of tolerating a porous southern border, Mr. Biden now proposes spending $14 billion to beef up security there as part of a $106 billion package that includes more money for Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Logrolling — the practice of exchanging political favors — has a long history in Congress, of course. But this is no time to be cavalier about border policy. Mr. Biden needs to set aside these border funds regardless of what happens to Ukraine funding.

More than 3.8 million people have illegally crossed our southern border since the president took office in January 2021, according to the New York Post, and nearly half of them “slipped into the country illegally and were never caught.” Some reports put the number as high as 5 million. Yet the White House has treated this issue as if it’s a fiction created by right-wing xenophobes. In fact, concern about the administration’s indifference to the influx of migrants on our border with Mexico is widespread.

In a recent Fox News poll, 71 percent of those surveyed disapproved of the president’s handling of border security, with even a majority of Democrats and Biden voters decrying the status quo. “The issue has become a political headache for the Biden administration,” Politico reports, “which has faced criticism from Democratic state and local officials over the federal government’s seeming inaction in the face of the crisis.”

Addressing this problem becomes even more imperative given the brazen terror attacks on Israel.

A memo obtained this week by the Daily Caller reveals that the Customs and Border Protection Intelligence Division is warning “that individuals inspired by, or reacting to, the current Israel-Hamas conflict may try to travel to or from the areas of hostility in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border.” This is an open acknowledgment that, absent more aggressive efforts to control illegal entries, the country faces potential risk. Have any terrorists already slipped through thanks to Mr. Biden’s indifferent approach?

It’s past time the Biden administration acknowledged its failures at the border and got serious about imposing policies that discourage illegal crossings. Unfortunately, the president’s effort to link additional border security funding to Ukraine aid — in the wake of the gruesome terror attacks in Israel — indicates he continues to fail the American people on this important issue.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: Reduce housing costs to reduce evictions
RJ

It’s easy to feel bad for someone facing eviction. It’s much harder to craft policies that keep people in their homes without hurting future renters.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
EDITORIAL: EV graveyards
RJ

China, the United States and industrial policy.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
EDITORIAL: The Biden White House must get serious with Iran
RJ

Israel made it clear on Monday that Iran will pay a price if it escalates the Gaza crisis through its Hezbollah proxy in the north. The Biden administration must send the same message.

More stories
Biden declares support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US security
Biden declares support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US security
EDITORIAL: Biden wants to build a big, beautiful wall
EDITORIAL: Biden wants to build a big, beautiful wall
VICTOR JOECKS: The assault victims of open borders
VICTOR JOECKS: The assault victims of open borders
Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan and sends it to Biden
Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan and sends it to Biden
EDITORIAL: Will Joe Biden repeat Barack Obama’s mistake?
EDITORIAL: Will Joe Biden repeat Barack Obama’s mistake?
VICTOR JOECKS: Trump talks tough, but DeSantis delivers
VICTOR JOECKS: Trump talks tough, but DeSantis delivers