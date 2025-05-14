EDITORIAL: Big old jet airliner: Free plane is an awful look

President Donald Trump celebrates controversy. He also must revel in unnecessarily gifting his political opponents issues to exploit.

That would appear to be the case with the latest White House dust-up, this one involving a “free” plane from Qatar. The Middle Eastern nation is reportedly considering donating a 10-year-old Boeing 747-8 to the administration to temporarily serve as Air Force One. Boeing is struggling to meet deadlines for delivering two new jets to fill that role.

A spokesman for the Qatari government said “the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made.” But Mr. Trump’s critics weren’t waiting for the details.

“Nothing says ‘America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar,” read a gleeful statement from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “It’s not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”

As expected, the president went on a less-than-subtle offensive. “So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!!”

But this is not about saving money. While charges of bribery are exaggerated, there are legitimate ethical issues at play. A “gift” of this magnitude from a foreign government — the jet itself, without renovations, might run $20 million — is an awful look.

Let’s remember the Constitution bars federal officials from accepting “any present, emolument, office or title of any kind whatsoever from any king, prince or foreign state” without the “consent of Congress.”

In addition, Qatar is not some pristine American partner. The U.S. State Department has identified “credible reports” of arbitrary arrest and serious restrictions on free expression, the press and freedom of association. The nation has also harbored and financially supported the fanatical Hamas terror group, which carried out the barbaric Oct. 7 attacks against Israel, our staunch ally in the region.

Other critics raise security concerns regarding the aircraft itself.

A handful of Senate Republicans — Susan Collins, Rand Paul and Ted Cruz — have pushed back against the president. They’re on firm ground. This is not an issue worth the political capital, particularly as the White House must negotiate trade deals and shepherd budget and tax legislation through Congress. Mr. Trump touts his “art of the deal” skills. He should recognize that this is a bad one.