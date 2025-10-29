EDITORIAL: ‘Bipartisan’ Rosen falls in line on federal shutdown

One powerful federal employee union now points a finger at Democrats as the federal shutdown drags on. Is Sen. Jacky Rosen, who ran for re-election last year ensuring Nevadans she was a force for bipartisanship, listening?

This week, the head of the American Federation of Government Employees, which typically contributes more than $2 million per election cycle to Democratic candidates, called for an end to the impasse, which will soon enter its fifth week. ”It’s time to pass a clean resolution and end this shutdown today,” Everett Kelley, the union’s president, told The Wall Street Journal.

His plea aligns the union with Senate Republicans, who have attempted to do precisely that 13 times only to be stymied by minority Democrats such as Sen. Rosen. They have ensured that the closure endures in order to use any inconvenience it may cause as a means to force the GOP to embrace the expansion of health-care subsidies for those on ObamaCare.

In an op-ed published Sunday on these pages, Sen. Rosen defended her party’s tactics, repeatedly blaming Republicans for the shutdown and arguing that Democrats had dug in to protect low-income workers who buy insurance on exchanges from higher premiums. Both claims are partisan poppycock.

The Democrats own this shutdown. Their demands represent a calculated political gambit, and they could end the stalemate at any time by agreeing to a clean continuing resolution. As for expanding the subsidies, ObamaCare was sold as a money-saver for American families. The insistence on making temporary pandemic relief permanent is an admission that the program is a failed money pit.

Sen. Rosen glossed over some pertinent facts.

The subsidies in question — first passed in 2020 — go far beyond protecting those most in need. Income limits were relaxed to the point that “subsidies can now reach households making hundreds of thousands of dollars,” the Cato Institute notes. The subsidies also led many workers to drop employer coverage in favor of cheaper plans supported by taxpayers.

Tellingly, Sen. Rosen never mentioned the costs of providing these subsidies in perpetuity — as high as $500 billion over a decade. It’s worth noting that Democrats voted for the 2025 sunset when they extended the “temporary” tax breaks as part of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. In other words, Sen. Rosen and her fellow Democrats now demand that Republicans do something they themselves weren’t willing to do when they ran the upper chamber.

Sen. Rosen’s cohort, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, also a Democrat, recognizes that inflicting financial distress or inconvenience on federal workers and others isn’t the proper way to make a point. Sen. Rosen would do Nevada a favor by rethinking her foolish intransigence.