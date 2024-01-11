42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Blinken’s lectures at Israel are counterproductive

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

It’s becoming a broken record. The Biden administration pledges its support for Israel but then undercuts the Jewish state by publicly criticizing its war effort.

The attempt to remain atop the balance beam is no surprise. President Joe Biden is trying to placate the progressive radicals — some within the White House — who now dominate his party and have embraced Hamas terrorists. But the approach only gives comfort to Israel’s enemies.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed Israel for civilian deaths and for blocking Palestinian self-governance, Bloomberg News reported.

“Israel must stop taking steps that undercut Palestinians’ ability to govern themselves effectively,” Mr. Blinken said. “Extremist settler violence carried out with impunity. Settlement expansion, demolition, evictions — all make it harder, not easier, for Israel to achieve lasting peace and security.” He added that Israel “must be a partner of the Palestinian leaders who are willing to lead their people (and) live side by side in peace.”

This makes for a wonderful sound bite. But it ignores reality. Where are the Palestinian leaders who are willing to “live side by side in peace”? Hamas has made clear that it wants to wipe Israel from the face of the Earth. It provoked this war with a barbaric Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,200 people and targeted women and children. It considers its own civilian deaths to be a boon to the cause. The group still holds innocent hostages that it seized as bargaining chips.

Meanwhile, is the Palestinian Authority, which many see as an option to run Gaza once the current fighting ends, any less of a threat to Israel? While some Palestinian leaders now recognize Israel, the PLO still denies its right to exist — a subtle but major distinction.

“Palestinian Arab leaders have consistently refused to recognize Israel’s right to exist. The question is, why?” Moshe Dann wrote in September for the Jerusalem Post. “They insist that all of what was ‘Palestine’ belongs to them and that Israel must be destroyed; it’s explicit in the PLO Covenant and the Hamas Charter.”

Mr. Blinken and Mr. Biden argue that a revamped Palestinian Authority can be defanged and trained to run Gaza. But will any of those new leaders publicly disavow using terror tactics against Israel? Will they vow to stop financing indiscriminate attacks against Israelis? Will they recognize the nation’s right to be? We’re waiting.

So far, Israeli officials have resisted the Biden administration’s calls to scale back their response to the Oct. 7 rampage. If Mr. Blinken hopes to de-escalate the situation, perhaps rather than lecture the Israelis he should spend more time convincing Palestinian officials that their decadeslong effort to destroy Israel has been a deadly failure and is antithetical to peace.

MOST READ
1
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
2
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
3
CARTOONS: What Hilary told Bill after Epstein’s list came out
CARTOONS: What Hilary told Bill after Epstein’s list came out
4
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
5
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
EDITORIAL: Biden extends state, local slush funds
RJ

Joe Biden’s aptly misnamed American Rescue Plan, passed in 2021, dedicated $350 billion for state and local governments to stem budget losses due to pandemic business closures and subsequent tax shortfalls.

Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interst ...
EDITORIAL: Newsom needs to expand I-15
RJ

Before California Gov. Gavin Newsom makes any New Year’s resolution, he should fulfill a commitment he made in 2021.

More stories
Blinken seeks reforms by Palestinians as part of postwar Gaza plans
Blinken seeks reforms by Palestinians as part of postwar Gaza plans
‘My nation is in trauma’: Israeli president won’t discuss 2-state solution
‘My nation is in trauma’: Israeli president won’t discuss 2-state solution
EDITORIAL: Biden needs to stop the mixed messages
EDITORIAL: Biden needs to stop the mixed messages
Blinken urges Israel to engage with region on postwar plans that include path to Palestinian state
Blinken urges Israel to engage with region on postwar plans that include path to Palestinian state
Nevada Muslim leaders call to abandon Biden over Israel-Hamas response
Nevada Muslim leaders call to abandon Biden over Israel-Hamas response
Hamas leader visits Cairo as talks over another Gaza cease-fire gather pace
Hamas leader visits Cairo as talks over another Gaza cease-fire gather pace