70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Blue states find ‘free’ health care can get expensive

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
EDITORIAL: Free plane is an awful look for Trump
The Nevada Legislature building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: Antisemitism bill deserves support in Carson City
Construction is underway on the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway interchange, on Wednesday, Ap ...
EDITORIAL: Conflict tarnishes Clark County highway project
Land developers say the federal government needs to release undeveloped land to the private sec ...
EDITORIAL: Hypocritical Democrats attack Amodei’s lands bill
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

This will be unpleasant news to progressives, but handing out “free” stuff can get darned expensive. The budget dreamers in one-party California are the latest to be shocked — shocked! — that they can’t escape this ironclad law of economics.

Over the past decade, Democrats in Sacramento have expanded the state’s Medicaid eligibility rules to cover almost 38 percent of the state’s population, including those in the country illegally. The growth began in 2015 when California allowed the children of low-income illegal immigrants to qualify for the taxpayer-supported health care program. Then, last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to cover adults 26-49 years old even if they lacked legal status.

Supporters argued that the move would save money in the long run by encouraging the poor to seek preventive care. But whether it accomplishes the latter, it’s a virtual lock that it will never achieve the former — that’s a certainty right up there with death and taxes.

Indeed, The Associated Press reports that California’s Medicaid program is hemorrhaging red ink. Turns out that “free” health care for illegal migrants is costing $2.7 billion more than anticipated, leaving a Medicaid budget hole of $6.7 billion. The Newsom administration, the wire service revealed, recently took out a $3.44 billion loan from the state’s general fund to cover the program’s costs for this month.

California Democrats are now pondering the unthinkable. They may have to tighten pandemic-era eligibility rules that remain in place, raise taxes, cut coverage or even embrace the radical notion that forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for the medical care of millions of illegal immigrants may not be the wisest public policy.

The Golden State’s experience isn’t unique. In Illinois — where Democrats and public-sector unions also dominate politics — the AP reports that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed a $330 million cut to the state’s Medicaid program to deal with higher than expected costs. Illinois also has expanded coverage to include many state residents who are in the country illegally. New York similarly allows illegal residents on the Medicaid rolls. In January, Gov. Kathy Hochul called the skyrocketing trajectory of the program’s costs “unsustainable.”

None of these deep-blue-state governors has yet admitted that their misguided policies have helped create the fiscal bog from which they now struggle to extricate themselves. At least two of them — Govs. Newsom and Pritzker — have their eyes on the White House. Obviously they aren’t content with running their own states into the ground and seek to impose their fiscal illiteracy on the rest of the nation. Voters beware.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
EDITORIAL: Free plane is an awful look for Trump
RJ

Let’s remember the Constitution bars federal officials from accepting “any present, emolument, office or title of any kind whatsoever from any king, prince or foreign state” without the “consent of Congress.”

The Nevada State Assembly convenes to pass legislation during the 83rd legislative session at t ...
EDITORIAL: Here they go again
RJ

In the twisted world of education policy, any success outside of the traditional public education system puts a target on your back.

MORE STORIES