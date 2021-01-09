EDITORIAL: California city tells residents not to sit outside

It’s hard to come up with a logical justification for the latest coronavirus-inspired rule out of one California city.

A couple dines outdoors at Scoma's restaurant Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Sausalito, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

It’s difficult to come up with a logical justification — the “science” — for the latest coronavirus-inspired rule out of one California city.

There are many unknowns about the coronavirus, but scientists around the world agree on this. The virus spreads more easily indoors than outdoors, especially when there is poor ventilation. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said to “try and keep the windows open” as people moved inside for winter.

Germany has gone a step further. “Ventilation in all private and public rooms can considerably reduce the danger of infection,” its official recommendations state.

There’s something even better than opening the window — being outside. It’s one reason that outdoor dining has faced fewer restrictions than indoor dining. Airflow makes eating a meal with someone else less risky.

Manhattan Beach is a California city that should be poised to take advantage of this reality. As the name implies, the well-heeled city includes a well-known stretch of the beach. Its temperate climate makes it possible to enjoy outdoor activity throughout the year.

One would think city officials would be encouraging people to get outside as much as possible. Nope.

On Jan. 2, the city unveiled new restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Officials closed outdoor seating areas on public property. To make it more inconvenient for residents to remain outside, they removed tables and chairs, too.

“We must continue to respond to the ever-changing dynamics of this pandemic,” Mayor Suzanne Hadley said. “We are asking residents to stay home if possible and mainly go out for work and essentials or to exercise outdoors.”

It’s true that California experienced a surge in cases in December. It’s unlikely, to put it mildly, that the outdoor tables in Manhattan Beach were part of the problem. It’s more likely they limited the spread by encouraging people to be outdoors.

The double standard is glaring. California Gov. Gavin Newsom infamously dined with California health care lobbyists without a mask in sight, but Manhattan Beach residents must not sit down outside. Perhaps sitting down would be acceptable if residents were paying $300 a plate.

When government officials take actions like this, it reeks of panic. They appear not to know what to do, but they feel compelled to do something. That’s not a formula for wise public policy.

The continued spread of coronavirus isn’t the fault of Manhattan Beach officials. Leaders throughout the country and the world have struggled unsuccessfully to stem the spread. But impotency isn’t an excuse to exercise power in nonsensical ways.