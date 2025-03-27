EDITORIAL: Chuck Schumer wants more of your hard-earned money

Democrats continue to exhibit that they’ve learned little from their November election drubbing. The latest example comes from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who this month went on “The View” to criticize productive Americans.

Sen. Schumer told the hosts, “The Republican Party is a different kettle of fish than it used to be, and that’s why we’re fighting them so hard. They are controlled by a small group of wealthy, greedy people.” In a disparaging voice intended to mimic those who advocate for lower taxes and regulatory sanity, he added, “I made my money all by myself. How dare your government take my money from me. I don’t want to pay taxes. I built my company with my bare hands, how dare your government tell me how I should treat my customers.”

Democrats have so thoroughly transformed into the party of the government, for the government and by the government that one of their leading lights has no hesitation about openly maligning private-sector entrepreneurs and job creators. Where does Sen. Schumer think the trillions in cash that he and his fellow travelers crave to spend every year actually come from? The disconnect and lack of self-awareness are astonishing.

Sen. Schumer belittles “greedy” people trying to keep more of their own hard-earned money. But it is their money. Sen. Schumer, on the other hand, implies that the millions of Americans who pay income taxes should be happy that the government lets them keep any of their earnings at all. If wage earners advocate for lower taxes or less federal intrusion into their daily lives, they are rapacious fat cats or selfish misers. Yet Sen. Schumer and his cohorts constantly demand an ever-larger share of private-sector production to feed their addiction to spending other people’s money. Exactly who are the “greedy” ones?

In fact, many of the working-class and minority voters who have fled the Democratic Party in droves seek to improve their lives through hard work. They embrace the entrepreneurial spirit that has made the country the most prosperous in history. They welcome lower taxes and appreciate the dangers of government overreach. In contrast, Democrats sing the praises of “a large, intrusive state” that micromanages the economy, J.D. Tuccille of Reason recently noted.

President Donald Trump made clear to voters his desire to impose a modicum of restraint on a federal government gushing red ink to the tune of $37 trillion. His vision carried the day, and polls show most Americans support his efforts to attack waste and inefficiency while leading the nation toward a more sustainable fiscal path. Democrats scoff at this common-sense agenda at their own risk.