84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Clark County Commission, District D

More Stories
EDITORIAL: Clark County Commission, District B
EDITORIAL: Clark County Commission, District A
EDITORIAL: Clark County Commission, District C
EDITORIAL: The best choice in Family Court, Department N
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Gerrymandering has helped ensure that a Republican hasn’t served on the Clark County Commission in 16 years. Will that change after November? Four of the seven seats are on the ballot, but only one appears in play.

In District D, 20-year-old David Gomez is challenging incumbent Democrat William McCurdy. Mr. Gomez, a Rancho High graduate, says he has a “calling to service.” He emphasized his commitment to “keeping constituents in the loop.” Mr. Gomez’s desire to enter politics is commendable, but his inexperience represents a huge hurdle. William McCurdy would be a better representative for this district.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Regent Byron Brooks, center, has both American and Israeli flags about his nameplate during NSH ...
Review-Journal endorsement: Board of Regents District 4
RJ

Aaron Bautista is a special education teacher who’s lived his entire life in east Las Vegas. Mr. Bautista is facing Tonia Holmes-Sutton, who also has experience as a Clark County teacher.

MORE STORIES