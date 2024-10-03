EDITORIAL: Clark County Commission, District D

Gerrymandering has helped ensure that a Republican hasn’t served on the Clark County Commission in 16 years. Will that change after November? Four of the seven seats are on the ballot, but only one appears in play.

In District D, 20-year-old David Gomez is challenging incumbent Democrat William McCurdy. Mr. Gomez, a Rancho High graduate, says he has a “calling to service.” He emphasized his commitment to “keeping constituents in the loop.” Mr. Gomez’s desire to enter politics is commendable, but his inexperience represents a huge hurdle. William McCurdy would be a better representative for this district.