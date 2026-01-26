EDITORIAL: Clintons arrogantly ignore subpoena; face contempt charges

It should come as little surprise that Bill and Hillary Clinton have defied subpoenas to testify in the U.S. House probe of Jeffrey Epstein. But the fact that even many Democrats have criticized their failure to appear should be a warning to the power couple.

Bill Clinton has a history of thumbing his nose at the legal process. In 1998, he became just the second U.S. president to be impeached — and the first in 130 years. A common misconception is that his primary offense was having an affair with a female White House intern. In fact, Mr. Clinton was charged with lying under oath and obstructing justice — serious offenses for a man holding authority over the nation’s law enforcement. He was acquitted by the Senate but later reached a deal that included a suspension of his law license and an admission he gave false testimony.

Fast-forward more than two decades, and the Epstein scandal has become a bludgeon for both Republicans and Democrats. The latter desperately hope to tie President Donald Trump to the deceased and disgraced pedophile, implying that the Justice Department is slow-walking release of the so-called Epstein files because the president has something to hide. The GOP, likewise, sees a chance to stain the Clintons, who remain active in Democratic politics, given the initial release of files included photos of Bill Clinton, who had a social relationship with Epstein.

Neither Mr. Trump nor Mr. and Mrs. Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing. But the politics are clear. One might argue that Congress should be addressing more pressing problems, but the lurid social media speculation and conspiracy mongering that drives much of today’s political debate has, as it does so often, trumped nuanced and thoughtful analysis.

The subpoenas were issued months ago. According to news accounts, the Clintons negotiated over the terms of their appearance but could not come to a deal. In December, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., agreed to delay their potential testimony for a second time. He eventually rescheduled the appearance for mid-January, but the duo failed to appear. The committee responded last week with contempt citations, which received support from a number of Democrats on the panel.

According to Politico, the Clintons argue the subpoenas are invalid because they are “not tied to a legitimate legislative purpose.” But that’s for a judge to decide. “I don’t think anyone should be able to avoid sharing information with the committee,” Rep. Emily Randall, D-Wash., told Axios.

Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon went to jail for ignoring subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The Clintons would be wise to take their predicament seriously and reach a deal.