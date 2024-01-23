50°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Condemning Hamas terrorists ‘with their own words’

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

The Biden administration continues to pressure Israel to agree to a cease-fire with Hamas. Apparently, President Joe Biden and his foreign policy team have turned a deaf ear to what the terror group’s leaders make clear: They have no intention of co-existing peacefully with the Jewish state.

On Monday, the Middle East Media Research Institute released a transcript of a talk this month between a Kuwaiti podcaster and Khaled Mashal, former head of Hamas. The institute, based in Washington, D.C., provides a valuable service by monitoring and translating Arabic speeches, news reports, social media chatter and interviews. “It yields a steady stream of articles and viral video clips,” a recent Wall Street Journal commentary noted, “that condemn the region’s tyrants, terrorists and two-faced intellectuals with their own words.”

Such is the case with Mr. Mashal. He tells his interviewer that Hamas has no interest in a two-state solution that would require Palestinians to live in peace alongside Israel. Moreover, the institute reports, he stated that “taking control of the Gaza Strip following the 2006 elections was necessary in order to build up the resistance, its weapons production and tunnels, without any hindrance from the Palestinian Authority.”

Mr. Mashal left no doubt about the Hamas outlook. “First, we have nothing to do with the two-state solution,” he said during the interview. “We reject this notion, because it means you would get a promise for a state, yet you are required to recognize the legitimacy of the other state, which is the Zionist entity. This is unacceptable.”

He also acknowledged that the useful idiots who have taken to the streets in Europe and the United States in support of Hamas terrorists give sustenance to the forces of death and destruction. “Following Oct. 7,” Mr. Mashal said, “I believe that the dream and the hope for Palestine from the River to the Sea, and from the north to the south, has been renewed. This has also become a slogan chanted in the U.S., and in western capital cities, by the American and western public.”

It is against this backdrop that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under fire for arguing that a two-state solution to the conflict won’t solve his nation’s security concerns if Palestinian terrorists remain committed to destroying Israel. Among his critics was U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said over the weekend that “the refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people, are unacceptable.”

What did Mr. Guterres have to say about Mr. Mashal’s comments? Not a thing.

MOST READ
1
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
2
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
3
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
4
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
5
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Why so many classrooms have empty seats
RJ

Education leaders spent the pandemic telling students showing up to school wasn’t necessary. Unfortunately, many of them took that lesson to heart.

Lawn sprinklers are on to water grass at Green Valley Parkway on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Hen ...
EDITORIAL: Las Vegas does its part on conservation
RJ

For 2023, the valley’s water use averaged about 89 gallons per person per day. That’s down more than 14 percent from 2022 and an astonishing 62 percent decline from 1990.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
EDITORIAL: Profound moral confusion and anti-Israeli protests
RJ

This is not to compare what happened with the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Yet why is it that the authorities in this case seem uninterested in punishing unruly demonstrators who damaged federal property and assaulted police officers?

E'liana Trujillo borrows a pencil from Maryah Villezcas in Shamika Abbott's first grade class a ...
EDITORIAL: School choice is on the move
RJ

Unlike Nevada, many states around the country have figured out the solution to their education problems.

More stories
Avril Lavigne bringing ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ to Las Vegas
Avril Lavigne bringing ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ to Las Vegas
Cause revealed in death of son of ‘Pawn Stars’ creator Rick Harrison
Cause revealed in death of son of ‘Pawn Stars’ creator Rick Harrison
F1 airport preparations were great warm-up for Super Bowl traffic
F1 airport preparations were great warm-up for Super Bowl traffic
Navy says Iran is ‘directly involved’ in Yemen’s Houthi rebel attacks
Navy says Iran is ‘directly involved’ in Yemen’s Houthi rebel attacks
Families of hostages held in Gaza storm Israel’s parliament meeting
Families of hostages held in Gaza storm Israel’s parliament meeting
RFK Jr. to visit Las Vegas in independent presidential bid
RFK Jr. to visit Las Vegas in independent presidential bid