50°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Credit card bill will hurt those it’s supposed to help

More Stories
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, joined by fellow Progress ...
EDITORIAL: Musk, DOGE hit a Democratic nerve
A shelter is seen behind Westgate hotel-casino, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuaye ...
EDITORIAL: Clark County must enforce ban on homeless encampments
Students eat lunch during the school day at Futuro Academy, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vega ...
EDITORIAL: Democrats pretend fiscal insanity is compassion
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Overblown talk about Trump, constitutional crisis
Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Donald Trump has taken many productive steps during his first weeks back in the Oval Office. But supporting a bill to cap credit card interest rates — based on a campaign promise the president made — wouldn’t be one of them.

The odd couple of Sens. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont socialist, and Josh Hawley, a conservative Missouri Republican, have joined forces to craft legislation that would make it illegal for credit card issuers to charge interest rates higher than 10 percent. According to Lending Tree, the average rate in America today is 24.21 percent.

The reform “is a simple way to provide meaningful relief to working people,” Sen. Hawley explained. “Working Americans are drowning in record credit card debt while the biggest credit card issuers get richer and richer by hiking their interest rates to the moon.”

No doubt this populist plan will play well in certain circles. But it’s likely to hurt many of those it’s intended to help.

The irony of Sen. Hawley and other Republicans embracing this proposal is that they were quick to lampoon — correctly — Democrats and the Biden administration for floating the idea of federal price controls on food to combat inflation. Yet the credit card scheme is no different. A government-mandated cap on the cost of money is indeed a price control.

Price controls — whether on Froot Loops, eggs, gasoline or currency — create shortages and stifle innovation by disincentivizing production. An arbitrary lid on interest rates would almost certainly result in fewer Americans — particularly those struggling financially — enjoying access to credit.

That may or may not be a good idea. Easy credit can itself trigger financial strain when borrowers fail to exercise restraint and run up debt that buries them deeper in the hole. But credit, when used properly, can also be a lifeline in times of emergency.

“This bill would eliminate access to credit cards,” industry leaders wrote to Congress, “for millions of consumers and drive them to sources of credit which are far more costly and less regulated.”

Default rates are running at 3 percent, a 14-year high. If this proposal were to become law, what would be the incentive for banks to issue credit cards to borrowers who don’t have stellar credit? “Folks that are on the higher side of the risk spectrum, they’re going to be denied outright,” Nicholas Anthony, a policy analyst with the Cato Institute, told USA Today. “And that’s where you get into a big problem. The people who need it most are effectively cut out of the system.”

That will drive them away from banks to high-rate, short-term payday loan outfits or potentially more sordid lenders. Price controls are a bad idea — even when they’re gussied up as helping “working Americans.” They don’t.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
EDITORIAL: Universal basic income fails another test
RJ

There’s a reason that ideas from the ivory tower need to be tested. Often the grandest theories fall apart when exposed to the rigors of the real world.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: The irony of the push for ‘media literacy’ in schools
RJ

Before members of the education establishment push to include “media literacy” instruction, perhaps it would be prudent for them to first do something to ensure that Nevada high school students can read, write and do elementary math.

MORE STORIES