EDITORIAL: Critics of restaurant owners need to get a life

Gov. Steve Sisolak commends Nevadans who wear masks during an update on the state's COVID-19 response efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Conservatives often warn about the dangers of cancel culture and the sewer that festers on social media. But they do their arguments no favor when they mimic the vitriolic tactics of the progressive online mobs in service to their own ideological pursuits.

Just ask the owners of Monzu Italian Oven in Las Vegas.

On Saturday night, Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife dropped in to the eatery. A video posted online on Sunday showed the Democratic governor, without a mask, sitting at a table near a small jazz quartet that was performing for customers.

It’s easy to understand how this could trigger controversy. Under the governor’s coronavirus edicts, live entertainment is prohibited other than an exception for “ambient” background music. According to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes, “state and city agencies have shut down the type of live entertainment the governor enjoyed in Las Vegas this past weekend.”

But in response to the video, Naomi and Gio Mauro, the owners of the restaurant, have found themselves in the cross-hairs of angry trolls who blame them for hosting the governor in the first place.

“I have had people viciously attacking me for letting him in.” Mr. Mauro told Mr. Katsilometes on Tuesday. “For someone to take the time to call and threaten to inflict damage to your business because you had the audacity to serve someone — I don’t understand.” A number of obviously bored critics took the time to post abusive rhetoric on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

This is all patently absurd — but nevertheless a distressing indictment of current times. The proprietors did nothing wrong and are attempting, like hundreds of other entrepreneurs, to keep their establishment afloat during the pandemic. For this, they deserve applause, not scorn. Many of these misguided critics — whose numbers are certainly amplified by the social media echo chamber — would reach for the pearls if the situation were reversed and an eatery came under fire for letting a Republican chief executive through the door.

The situation does indeed call into question the arbitrary nature of some of the governor’s virus mandates — why would it be a violation for Monzu Italian to charge a cover to see the “ambient” performance? — and he would do well to craft a more rational standard if not to repeal it altogether. But let’s be clear: The governor was in compliance with his rules, wearing a mask when he entered and moved around the restaurant, the owners told Mr. Katsilometes.

If you want to criticize Gov. Sisolak for dining out on Saturday evening … well, that’s your right. But those who direct their ire at Naomi and Gio Mauro and their restaurant should get a life.