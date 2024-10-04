EDITORIAL: Democrats look for a supermajority in Carson City

A great deal is at stake this election cycle when it comes to the Legislature. Democrats are one seat short in the state Senate of holding a supermajority. If they add a seat in the upper chamber while holding their large edge in the Assembly, GOP Gov. Joe Lombardo’s veto pen won’t protect the state from progressive overreach.

Many seats in both houses are uncompetitive thanks to gerrymandering and district demographics. But two Senate races could determine whether Republicans will be neutered next session.

In District 5, which encompasses much of Henderson, incumbent Republican Carrie Buck faces Democrat Jennifer Atlas. Republicans hold a slight edge in registration numbers. Sen. Buck won her seat in 2020 by just 329 votes.

Sen. Buck, a former charter school principal, was a proponent of the Read by 3 reform that Democrats have watered down. “Move the needle with accountability,” she said. She believes empowering parents to make the best schooling choices for their children will improve academic outcomes.

Sen. Buck is also a proponent of occupational licensing reform in an effort to make it easier for people “to get into the workforce.” She vows to be a voice of public safety so that “we can live in our beautiful city and not be fearful.”

Ms. Atlas is a single mom and paralegal. She argues that the state must “improve upon” the record spending package lawmakers passed for public education last session. Ms. Atlas agrees there is “a place” for charter schools but is otherwise cool to school choice. She would have voted for rent control bills Democrats pushed in 2023.

District 5 is integral to holding off a Democratic supermajority. Carrie Buck is our choice.

Republicans hope to flip District 11 in the southwest valley, where incumbent Democrat Dallas Harris faces Republican Lori Rogich.

Sen. Harris, an attorney, has served in Carson City for six years. Her priorities next session will be health care and child care. She believes more must be done when it comes to education spending. Sen. Harris says she supports bail and police reform as part of a “limited government” agenda.

Ms. Rogich has been an activist for the rights of disabled children. She sees the Legislature as a chance to “continue the journey of helping people.” She favors reforming the regulatory process to encourage entrepreneurship and imposing “accountability standards” on public education.

Sen. Harris is smart, able and has the courage of her convictions. But we can’t reconcile the ideological divide on many important issues. Lori Rogich would be a welcome addition to Carson City.