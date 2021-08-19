87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Democrats plot to bring back handout for wealthy

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker.
Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker.

Senate Democrats have passed a budget resolution calling for a $3.5 trillion spending blowout, the handiwork of socialist Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Budget Committee. Sen. Sanders’ plan calls for perhaps the largest expansion of federal power in the nation’s history, enlarging the dependent class and turning over wide swaths of the economy to central planners and Beltway functionaries.

Of this, Sen. Sanders and other Democrats proudly boast.

But buried deep in the bowels of this recipe for economic stagnation is a little nugget that they’d rather most voters didn’t know about. Despite regularly singing dirges from their dog-eared hymnal about forcing the rich to pay their “fair share” — whatever that means — the Senate budget blueprint hints that the final product will include a massive handout for the wealthy at the expense of the middle-and lower-income taxpayers with whom they claim to sympathize.

That handout would be a revival of the federal write-off for state and local taxes.

Democrats from high-tax states have been squealing about the issue for nearly four years, ever since the Trump tax reform of 2017 capped the deduction — previously unlimited — at $10,000. The tax break provided an incentive for big-spending politicians in deep-blue enclaves such as California, New York and Illinois to keep levies high by passing the costs onto the federal system in hopes of muting potential tax revolts.

The benefits of the deduction accrued disproportionately to the rich. The Tax Policy Center estimates that 90 percent of the savings went to the top 20 percent of wage earners. Full repeal of the cap would reduce federal revenue by $89 billion per year, a significant number even in Washington.

Of course if Democrats in New York — or elsewhere, for that matter — fear that their residents might flee or rebel if forced to foot the entire bill for the state’s insatiable taxing apparatus, they might consider creating a more business-friendly climate or providing relief to those same taxpayers. We like to kid.

The actual proposal for the deduction has yet to be made public because Democrats understand their political predicament and would prefer to push this through in the dead of night. It could entail doubling or tripling the current cap or putting an income cap on a full repeal of the limit.

“I don’t think anyone knows what the right number is right now,” Jeff Ziarko of the research firm Economic Policy Strategies told Rick Newman of Yahoo Finance. “The political optimization lands between what people want, which is for the cap to go away, and what’s feasible.”

Translation: Senate Majority Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hope to find the number that’s least likely to call attention to their unbridled hypocrisy.

MOST READ
1
Mansion listed for $32.5M, highest price in Las Vegas area in decade
Mansion listed for $32.5M, highest price in Las Vegas area in decade
2
Body found in Arizona desert ID’d as missing California teen
Body found in Arizona desert ID’d as missing California teen
3
$109K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$109K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$129K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
Woman says she was pistol-whipping man when gun went off, killing him
Woman says she was pistol-whipping man when gun went off, killing him
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A view from the Tonopah Lithium Project property looking south. Lithium is a key component in b ...
EDITORIAL: Environmentalists vs. electric vehicles
RJ

Environmentalists are currently one of the biggest obstacles to increasing the U.S. production of the minerals needed to make batteries for electric vehicles.

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas in February 2021. (AP Phot ...
EDITORIAL: Private sector can lead way on vaccinations
RJ

Vaccinations remain the answer to ending this pandemic. And as has been proven time and again over the past 18 months, the private sector — not politicians or bureaucrats — is best positioned to provide the solution.