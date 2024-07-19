EDITORIAL: Democrats squabble as GOP momentum builds

Sen. Vance’s oratory was light on policy specifics, but those will come during the campaign.

The contrast couldn’t be more stark.

With Donald Trump poised to accept the Republican presidential nomination for the third time in front of a boisterous crowd, a somber President Joe Biden, further weakened by COVID, faced increasing pressure Thursday from members of his own party to step down as the Democratic standard-bearer.

CNN reported that a growing number of Democratic leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, believe Mr. Biden “can’t beat Trump and could crush Democratic hopes of winning the House if he stays in the race.” The network also reported that the president, in the words of one source, is now “being receptive” to the idea of dropping out.

Republicans, meanwhile, reveled in their good political fortunes as they closed their national convention in Milwaukee. As Mr. Trump prepared to address the gathering Thursday night — fresh off an attempt on his life after which he rose from the ground, the right side of his face bloodied, to pump his fist and bellow, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” — the GOP faithful was fully primed thanks to a stirring speech Wednesday by J.D. Vance, the Ohio senator selected as Mr. Trump’s No. 2.

Sen. Vance brought an enthusiastic tone and largely avoided the nastiness that has become a hallmark of today’s political discourse. “My friends, tonight is a night of hope,” he said. “A celebration of what America once was, and with God’s grace, what it will soon be again. And it is a reminder of the sacred duty we have to preserve the American experiment, to choose a new path for our children and grandchildren.”

Sen. Vance offered the expected homage to Mr. Trump, but also spoke to Americans who understand their nation’s flaws, yet still believe in its enduring promise of freedom and liberty. Republicans, he said, “love this country” and are willing to tolerate competing ideas “on everything from national security to economic policy.” They are “committed to free speech and the open exchange of ideas,” adding, “we want this nation to thrive for centuries to come.”

Mr. Trump’s choice of a running mate was intended to bolster GOP support among working-class voters in key swing states, and Sen. Vance made clear he understands his role. He liberally sprinkled his address with references to his humble background and his devotion to the plight of workers in places such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, three states that will be critical in the November election,

Sen. Vance’s oratory was light on policy specifics, but those will come during the campaign.

It will surely be a challenge for the Trump campaign to maintain its current momentum for the next three months. But for now the former president enjoys the upper hand as Democrats very publicly fight it out over the wisdom of replacing the doddering Mr. Biden.