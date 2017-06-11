EDITORIAL: Democrats tout their meager accomplishments in Carson City

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

We’re told in an email blast last week that “Democrats in Carson City delivered impressive accomplishments on a wide range of issues” during the recently wrapped legislative session.

The list of “accomplishments,” however, features only about a dozen bills and could fit in large type on an index card. Among the touted measures: increased handouts for rooftop solar, free birth control and a ban on conversion therapy. It also includes a resolution formally adopting the Equal Rights Amendment, a dead relic since 1982.

Notably absent are failed efforts to curry favor with government unions at the expense state taxpayers — for instance, making secret certain information regarding state pension payments, or rolling back collective bargaining reforms.

All very impressive. If by impressive, you mean meager.