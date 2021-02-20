49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Democrats want to override right-to-work laws

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at an event t ...
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at an event to promote early voting at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

The nation is about to learn if there are any moderate Democrats left in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. It’s doubtful that group, if it exists, will include anyone from Nevada.

Earlier this month, a host of congressional Democrats introduced the PRO ACT, which is a Big Labor wish list. It would overrule right-to-work laws in 27 states, including Nevada. It would prevent employers from permanently replacing workers who went on strike. It would impose an “evergreen clause” when there’s a dispute over a new contract. It would mandate binding arbitration when an employer and union can’t reach an initial agreement. It would also redefine many independent contractors, such as Uber drivers, as employees to allow unions to organize those workers.

Radical is putting it mildly.

Consider just the gutting of right-to-work laws in more than two dozen states. In 2019, Democrats had full control in Carson City. Even they didn’t repeal Nevada’s right-to-work law, which would have forced nonunion members to pay for union representation they don’t want.

Union leaders don’t like workers having this freedom because it means they collect fewer union dues. They claim they’re opposed to nonunionized employees freeloading. The union pays for the cost of negotiating for a contract that covers union and nonunion employees. But union bosses are the ones insisting on exclusive representation. They can’t risk having some employees negotiate competing contracts that include things such as merit pay. High-performing employees would leave the union. Soon, the union would represent lower-performing employees, diluting its bargaining power.

Unions want to repeal of right-to-work laws because they’ve been bleeding membership for years as they’ve morphed into left-wing special interest groups. In 2020, just 6.3 percent of private-sector workers were unionized. In the public sector, almost 35 percent of employees belong to a union. Overall, the unionization rate for workers is under 12 percent. In the mid-1950s, more than one-third of American workers belonged to a union.

Workers are voting with their feet. But many Democrats would rather resort to coercion and force — staples of the progressive/authoritarian playbook — to do the bidding of union officials than represent workers in their states.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen claim to be moderates. One would hope they’d prioritize worker choice over union bosses. But both senators are co-sponsoring this extreme bill. Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford are co-sponsoring a House version.

It’s doubtful that compulsory unionism and other components of the measure would survive a legal challenge. But Nevada workers who cherish their freedom should take notice of state elected officials intent on taking that freedom away from them.

MOST READ
1
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
2
Survivor in drive-by shooting identifies murder suspect
Survivor in drive-by shooting identifies murder suspect
3
Raiders making moves, Rams’ John Johnson could be answer
Raiders making moves, Rams’ John Johnson could be answer
4
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
5
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Centennial football coach Dustin Forshee, right, motions in front of quarterback Colton Tenney, ...
EDITORIAL: District superintendent must let the kids play
RJ

With school doors still shuttered, Jesus Jara has the chance to bring a sense of normalcy to thousands of Clark County students and their parents. The district superintendent must not allow that opportunity to pass.

(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Another effort to water down teacher evaluations
RJ

For a decade, entrenched education interests have fought an effort to overhaul Nevada’s teacher evaluation system so that it includes a student achievement component in addition to classroom observations.

(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Criminal justice reform should address civil forfeiture
RJ

The time has come for a strong bill acknowledging the clear due process and property rights issues inherent in civil forfeiture and ensuring that nobody loses their property based on the mere suspicion of criminal activity.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
EDITORIAL: Transparency on the chopping block
RJ

Less than two weeks into the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers are already proposing to dilute the state’s open meeting law by creating exemptions for certain environmental discussions.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
EDITORIAL: Time is right to unpause Nevada
RJ

It’s time for Gov. Steve Sisolak to recognize Nevada’s success in reducing coronavirus cases and ease off the restrictions he imposed last November.