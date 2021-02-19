EDITORIAL: District superintendent must let the kids play

With school doors still shuttered, Jesus Jara has the chance to bring a sense of normalcy to thousands of Clark County students and their parents. The district superintendent must not allow that opportunity to pass.

On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted his ban on full-contact high school sports. While winter sports such as basketball and wrestling have already been a casualty of the pandemic, Nevada high school officials had previously opted to move fall sports such as football to the spring in hopes of salvaging the season. The governor’s relaxation of COVID restrictions paves the way for the games to begin upon the permission of district superintendents.

It appears that 16 of Nevada’s 17 countywide school districts will “let the kids play,” as they say. But Mr. Jara has previously said he won’t allow sports to resume in his district until high school students return to the classroom. That means Mr. Jara is apparently comfortable axing spring sports such as baseball and softball for the second consecutive year, given there’s no date set yet for Clark County high-schoolers to resume in-person attendance.

“Why do we have to be back in the building?” Liberty football coach Rich Muraco asked. “In some ways, its safer to not be in the building because we can isolate more. That was my stance early on, and it’s still my belief. Kids are going to school (remotely). They’re being graded, so what’s the difference?”

Indeed, Mr. Jara is making a colossal mistake if he doesn’t relent. Some 39 states — including Arizona and Utah — have played or are preparing to play high school football. More than 40 states allowed high school basketball to proceed. Now that Gov. Sisolak has sanctioned the reopening of playing fields, why would Clark County be the lone holdout, further punishing the kids?

This isn’t about elevating sports above academics — although it certainly highlights the folly of continuing to keep students out of the classroom. Instead, it’s about offering hope to thousands of Clark County student-athletes whose formative years have been interrupted by restrictions intended to stop the spread of a disease for which they’re at little risk.

Mr. Jara has been outspoken about the mental health dangers of keeping children isolated and limiting their physical and social outlets during the pandemic. Giving the go-ahead to fall sports — and, likewise, ensuring that spring sports athletes may also compete — would bring joy to hundreds of students while allowing them to cultivate some positive memories during these dreary times.

It’s a scandal that Clark County schools remain shuttered. Mr. Jara mustn’t compound that injustice by forcing local students to remain on the sidelines while high-schoolers throughout the rest of the state take to the field. He should reverse himself and do what’s right for Clark County teenagers.