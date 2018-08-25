EDITORIAL: Donald Trump’s tariffs fueling cronyism at the Commerce Department

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump has publicly declared trade wars “easy to win” and rebutted criticisms of his tariffs by declaring everything is “going to work out.” But a preponderance of evidence shows that tariffs are bad economic policy for a number of reasons — not the least of which is the cronyism they’ve generated.

The administration’s 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union were immediately met with retaliatory levies on American goods. And while the tariffs have been popular with steel and aluminum producers in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois, the Trade Partnership, a group of economic consultants, points out that the tariffs will kill as many as five jobs for every one they save.

Mr. Trump’s assertion that a reduced trade deficit — spurred by the tariffs — is good the economy is also based on dubious assumptions. Trade is not a zero-sum game. Consumers benefit by the availability of affordable imports. Even the national security benefits of tariffs fall flat against nations like North Korea, Iran and China if the U.S. allies aren’t putting up a unified front.

As if those issues weren’t bad enough, the tariffs are also breeding an ever-growing cronyism problem.

As Reason.com reports, the highest-ranking members of the Senate Finance Committee sent a letter in April to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicting difficulties that would arise as a result of the department’s plan to grant tariff exemptions to select American companies.

Back in March, Mr. Ross promised the exclusion process would be “fair and transparent.” However, Sens. Orrin Hatch, R–Utah, and Ron Wyden, D–Ore., warned in their joint letter to the secretary that the process could end up being “abused for anticompetitive purposes.”

That prediction has apparently come true.

The Department of Commerce now has upwards of 120 people deciding which business can claim exemptions from steel and aluminum tariffs, Reason reports. Yet of the thousands of American companies that have filed more than 33,000 requests for exemptions, fewer than 1,500 have been granted, with the vast majority remaining in limbo.

Those applying for tariff exemptions complain the application process is confusing and unresponsive. There is little information about who decides which exemptions get approved — or how or why. Not surprisingly, those monitoring the situation, Reason reports, can’t help but assume the decisions are unfair and perhaps politically motivated. That’s no way to drain a swamp.

President Trump’s tariffs represent a marked threat to the impressive economic progress the country has made since he’s taken office. As Reason.com correctly proposes, until the Commerce Department can ensure both transparency and due process when it comes to tariff exemptions, Congress should intervene.