EDITORIAL: Ease regulations to help Las Vegas restaurants weather pandemic

The coronavirus takes an increasing toll on the economy each passing day Nevadans are ordered to stay at home. That’s why it is imperative that state and local officials prioritize efforts to ensure that struggling businesses have a decent chance of survival. That includes suspending regulations that might hasten their demise.

The city of Las Vegas is moving in that direction when it comes to restaurants. Clark County should follow.

Many eateries remain open for delivery, curbside or take-out. A number of these establishments rely on alcohol sales to sustain their bottom lines. But existing rules in Las Vegas and Clark County have prevented most of them from offering beer, wine or other libations with to-go orders.

For instance, Jeff Wyatt, owner of the renowned Marche Bacchus in northwest Las Vegas, has closed his restaurant and furloughed employees because regulations prevent him from offering wine bottles with take-out food — despite the fact that his establishment includes a wine shop and a retail license. Had these obstacles not been in place, he told the Review-Journal, “I would have reduced the menu down to something that could have been executed by one of my line cooks, and then I would have sold package liquor.”

In Henderson, Gaetano’s Ristorante has stayed open and is doing a brisk curbside pickup business, owner Nick Palmeri told the Review-Journal. He said he has about nine employees working at or near full time. But he would have more clientele, he noted, if he were allowed to serve alcohol along with the takeout. “I have customers who come in every week for my specialty cocktails,” Mr. Palmeri said.

Restaurant liquor licenses usually cover only on-site dining. A handful of establishments — mostly taverns or lounges — may have permission for packaged liquor sales, but they have been shuttered because of the coronavirus.

Yes, grocers and convenience stores remain open and most offer beer, wine and spirits. But does it make sense as a “social distancing” strategy to force consumers who would like a Miller Lite with their takeout to make numerous stops?

Jehrome Thigpen of the Craft LV liquor catering company told the Review-Journal that he’s approached city and county officials about easing the alcohol restrictions as a way to help restaurants and others better weather the pandemic. “So far,” he said on Wednesday, “they haven’t been willing to budge.”

They’re budging now. On Thursday, Las Vegas officials created a “alcohol time-limited permit” that will be good for 30 days or as long as the coronavirus closures remain in effect. It will allow restaurants that have liquor licenses to offer alcohol they sell in-house as part of curbside service.

This is an excellent move by the city, particularly when pot shops remain open as “essential” businesses. A temporary relaxation of the regulations in this regard may help many restaurants retain workers and better navigate this unprecedented economic shutdown. What are Henderson, North Las Vegas and Clark County officials waiting for? Every little bit helps.